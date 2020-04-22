DECATUR - Eva Alice Gilman formerly of Decatur IL passed away April 7, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Gene Gilman, parents Arthur and Clossie Beggs, 4 older brothers Arthur, Leo, Donald and John, sisters Dorothy Finley and Jannatta Rokosh.
She graduated from Decatur High School and was a stay at home Mom for many years. Later in life she had the opportunity to work for 1st Indiana Bank for 13 years. Knowing Alice was going to retire to Phoenix AZ. they transferred her and a senior loan officer to establish a residential new construction lending office in Scottsdale AZ. which became very successful.
Alice loved music, books, sports and animals, always having a dog in her home. Alice loved to bake, with family, friends and coworkers enjoying the fruits of her labor. But more than anything her family meant the world to her. Her friendly smile, caring ways, and twinkle in her eyes, saying have a great day will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Alice is survived by her 3 children, Duane (Diane) Gilman of Dalton City IL. Daughter Pam (Jay) of Phoenix AZ. and Doug Gilman of Phoenix AZ. Grandchildren April (Sean) of CA. Christopher (Kathy) of Shelbyville IL. Nikki (Matt) Vaux of NC. Great-grandchildren Hunter and Laila of CA, Noah of Atwood IL. and Tyler of Shelbyville IL. She also leaves sister Shirley Bridge of Decatur IL. and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was taken from us to be with God and reunited with all of her loved ones that passed away before her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local No Kill Animal Shelter.
A private service will be at a later date, when she and her husband will be interred at Macon County Memorial Park.
