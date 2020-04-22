× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR - Eva Alice Gilman formerly of Decatur IL passed away April 7, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Gene Gilman, parents Arthur and Clossie Beggs, 4 older brothers Arthur, Leo, Donald and John, sisters Dorothy Finley and Jannatta Rokosh.

She graduated from Decatur High School and was a stay at home Mom for many years. Later in life she had the opportunity to work for 1st Indiana Bank for 13 years. Knowing Alice was going to retire to Phoenix AZ. they transferred her and a senior loan officer to establish a residential new construction lending office in Scottsdale AZ. which became very successful.

Alice loved music, books, sports and animals, always having a dog in her home. Alice loved to bake, with family, friends and coworkers enjoying the fruits of her labor. But more than anything her family meant the world to her. Her friendly smile, caring ways, and twinkle in her eyes, saying have a great day will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.