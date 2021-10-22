DECATUR — Eva Gertrude Gillespie, 97, died on October 19, 2021, at her home in Decatur, IL surrounded by her family.

Eva was born to Walter and Ethel Eaton, on September 13, 1924, in Kenney, IL. She married her husband, Wymond L. Gillespie Jr. On April 11, 1942, in St. Charles, MO. Eva was a member of the Second Church of God in Decatur, IL. She loved volunteering. She liked doing crossword puzzles, baking and cooking. She loved to spend time with her family.

Eva is survived by her son, Allan D. (Beverly) Gillespie; daughter, Joyce Gillespie; daughter-in-law, Toby Gillespie; grandchildren: Terri (Dwayne) Hellin, Tod Gillespie, Michelle (John) Ronek, Alicia (John) Phillips, Tina (David) White, Renee (David) Rogers, Biran Gillespie, Dawn Gillespie, Nicole Gillespie; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Eva is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons: Walter L. Gillespie and Wayne F Gillespie; siblings: Clifford Eaton, Allan Eaton, Everett Eaton and Ruth Rambo.

Memorials to: Second Church of God.

A service will be held Monday, October 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Second Church of God. A visitation will be held Monday, October 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Second Church of God.

Condolences may be sent to Eva's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.