DECATUR — Eva Joanne (Happy) Luckenbill, 87, formerly of Cullman, died peacefully on Thursday, August 20, at her home in Decatur, IL surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 29, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Visitation at St. Thomas will precede the Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery immediately following.
Memorials may be made to St. Teresa Catholic High School or St. Thomas Catholic Church. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Eva Luckenbill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.