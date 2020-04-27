DECATUR — Eva M. Whitacre, 98, of Decatur, passed away at 6:14 A.M. on Saturday (04-25-2020) at Imboden Gardens.
Private Family graveside services will be held on Thursday (04-30-2020) at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL.
Eva was born on December 14, 1921 in Decatur, IL., the daughter of Elwood and Viola (Fancher) Boone. She married Robert Dean Whitacre on October 7,1938 in St. Louis, Mo. He passed away in 2008.
Eva worked as a sales clerk for 25 years at Hecht's Clothing Store on North Water St. in Decatur, IL.
She is survived by her two children: Donald L. Whitacre of San Antonio, TX, Roberta “Bobbie” Heneghan of Decatur, IL.; four grandchildren: Cheri Whitacre of San Antonio, TX, Cori Young and husband Greg of San Antonio, TX, Andrea Hursh and husband Bryon of Decatur, IL., and Matthew Heneghan and wife Martha of Decatur, IL.; three great-grandchildren: Kolton Stubblefield of Decatur, IL., Kennedy Whitacre of San Antonio, TX., and Quinn Heneghan of Decatur, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, step-father Ralph and one brother Daniel.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
