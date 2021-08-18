FORSYTH — Evelyn Imogene Ferrill Wentworth, of Forsyth, IL, formerly of Warrensburg, IL passed away on August 17, 2021 at 95 years of age. She was born on November 14, 1925 to Clarence and Verda Ruth Schultz-Ferrill in their home in Friends Creek Township, Macon County. She married Fred Norman Wentworth on May 10, 1946 at Argenta United Brethren Church.

She is survived by her children: Norman Wentworth (Cookie), Dennis Wentworth (Cathy), and Sharon Dew (John); and son in law Paul Jensen, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Her husband Fred and a daughter Diane Jensen preceded her in death.

Evelyn went to school in a one-room rural school called Columbia, later Prairie Chapel. She graduated from Argenta High School, Brown's Business College and attended Indiana Central College in Indianapolis. During WWII she worked as a clerk at the Office of Price Administration, at the rationing board. She was also a private secretary at Crown Cork Corporation in Decatur, IL.

Evelyn was a member of the Warrensburg United Methodist Church since 1946. She was the church organist, pianist, president of the United Methodist Women, district board member of Cunningham Children's Home in Urbana, IL and a member of the Warrensburg Unit of Home Bureau. She volunteered as an election judge and at the Decatur Memorial Hospital. Fred and Evelyn farmed in Macon County for 67 years. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2 p.m., with visitation from noon until service time at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Interment will follow the services at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DOVE, Inc. or Good Samaritan Inn of Decatur Illinois.

The family wants to thank Angels Among Us for their care, compassion, and friendship during Evelyn's final years.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.