April 2, 1924 - Oct. 13, 2022

DECATUR — Evelyn Jean Moody, 98, of Decatur, passed away October 13, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Evelyn was born in Oakley, IL, on April 2, 1924, the daughter of Herbert and Eva (Morris) Plunkett. She married William Otis Williams. He preceded her in death. She later married Charles Moody. He also preceded her in death. Evelyn worked as a laundry worker and later as a cook at Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was an active person who loved walking and bowling. She was a member of People's Church of God,

Evelyn is survived by her son, Larry (Janney) Williams of Decatur; daughter, Terry Logue of Wisconsin; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; son, Wallace Williams; daughters: Pat Buckner and Beverly Williams; daughter-in-law, Sharon Williams; son-in-law Glen Buckner; and six sisters.

Services for Evelyn were held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial was in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be given to charity of the donor's choice.

