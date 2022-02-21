RAMSEY — Evelyn Kay (Curtis) Cole known to most as Kay, was born July 5, 1943 at Hillsboro Area Hospital in Hillsboro, IL, to Wayne E. Curtis and Marjorie B. (Murphy).

She was the oldest and a huge fan of the 4th of July, in addition to her favorite holiday, Christmas. She was baptized into faith at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, IL, as a child. She attended Hillsboro High School graduating in 1961.

On October 30, 1965, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in downtown Springfield, IL, she married Richard L. Cole, the love of her life. His family welcomed her and considered her one of their own. They traveled the country following his career and for fun. Calling Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Texas, in addition to Illinois home.

They enjoyed over 56-years of marriage and were blessed with their only child, Amanda K. Cole, in 1980. Kay's grandchildren brought her years of happiness. She loved spending time with them, watched them for fun or in activities they loved. They were her pride and joy. Both of which are her namesake.

Kay enjoyed every job she ever had including the Porters, Buske Truck Lines, Illinois Department of Public Aid, Bank Building and over 23-years at the Ramsey C.U.S.D. #204. Retiring from there in December 2009, as the High School Secretary. She and her husband help start and are part owners of C&J Rentals of Kirksville, MO.

She was called home on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the age of 78. Kay is survived by her husband, daughter, son-in-law Josh Crockett, grandchildren: Curtis A. and Evelyn J. Cole Crockett all of Ramsey, IL.; brother, Richard Robinson of Decatur, IL; sister, Darlene Ross and K. LeMoyne of Springfield, IL; brother-in-law, Henry Cole and Kay; sisters-in-Law, Geraldine Vancil, Norma Mosier & Gary, Charlotte Stanton, Judy Glasford and Sandi Hinkle; 15 living nieces and nephews and numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Kay was proceeded in death by her parents, in-laws, Wayne and Ruth Cole; three unborn angels; brothers-in-law: James Glasford and Don Hinkle; beloved nieces: Joy Dean Jackson and Sherri Hocq; and special family friend Jack Hayes.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Ramsey, Ramsey, IL, with Pastor Travis Warner officiating. Burial will follow at Ramsey Cemetery, Ramsey, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Ramsey, Ramsey, IL, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. A dinner will follow immediately and is open to anyone.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory can be made to the Ramsey Cemetery Association.