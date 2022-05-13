April 27, 1925 - April 11, 2022

Evelyn L. West (Evelyn L. Lamkin) died a few weeks before her 97th birthday on April 11, 2022, at Columbine West, Fort Collins, CO.

Evelyn was born in Hammonville, KY, to Hobart and Maud Bush on April 27, 1925. She graduated from Bement Township High School in 1941. Evelyn married Robert B. West on October 17, 1944, in Monticello, IL. They were married for 37-years and had six children together, three of which were triplets. She loved being a wife and Mother, and took great pride in making every holiday special. She later worked in the Fine Jewelry Department at Bergner's at the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth, IL, until her retirement at the age of 82.

Evelyn is survived by her children: Kent A. West (Lea) of Decatur, IL, Kevin R. West of Decatur, IL, Kim D. West of Redondo Beach, CA, Julie West Stephens (Brad) of Fort Collins, CO, and Robert A. West (Cathy) of Carmel, IN; her former husband, Robert West of Decatur, IL; and her eldest sister, Ruth FitzGerald of Arlington, VA. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ann West Bloomstrand, who we miss every day, of Chicago, IL, in 2005.

We wish to thank the loving staff of Hospice and Columbine West in Fort Collins, CO, who helped in so many ways since Evelyn's stroke in 2016. She received an enormous amount of love, and her last days were happy.

Evelyn particularly loved "To Remember Me" by Robert Test, with the final lines reading "Give my soul to God. If by chance you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you. If you do all I have asked, I will live forever."

At her request, Evelyn wanted no services. We ask that you take a friend or family member to lunch or dinner and tell him or her the things we often think of only after someone is gone.