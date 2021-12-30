Evelyn Louise Traxler

CERRO GORDO — Evelyn "Tizzy" Louise Traxler, 98, of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Arthur Home, Arthur, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at La Place Church of the Brethren, La Place, IL, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the church. Burial will be in La Place Cemetery, La Place, IL. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Evelyn was born June 23, 1923 in Decatur, the daughter of Arthur Harold and Pearl Luella (Scroll) Tohill. She married Louis Hirsch and he preceded her in death in 1999. She later married Ralph Traxler in 2000, and he preceded her in death in 2020.

Evelyn was the Postmaster for 50-years at the La Place Post Office, and a hairdresser for 10-years. She enjoyed knitting, volunteering at St. Mary's, spoiling the grandchildren and traveling. She attended La Place Church of the Brethren most of her life.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Kay Vanmatre; grandchildren: Alicia Brown (Jason), Brett Matthew Hirsch, James Vanmatre (Donna), Bob Vanmatre (Tracy), Tom Vanmatre (Lori); 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Louis Hirsch; husband, Ralph Traxler; son, Richard Allen; son-in-law, James Vanmatre; one great-grandson; and one great-great-grandson.

