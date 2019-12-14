Evelyn May Letts
0 entries

Evelyn May Letts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letts

DECATUR -- Evelyn May Letts, 95 of Decatur IL, died peacefully at home on December 11, 2019.

She is the daughter of, William Marvin Lofland and Lela Viola (Cole) Lofland. She was the wife of William Robert Letts, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Anne Adam and son William Robert Letts, Jr.. She was beloved by, 4 grandchildren, 4 great- grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News