DECATUR -- Evelyn May Letts, 95 of Decatur IL, died peacefully at home on December 11, 2019.
She is the daughter of, William Marvin Lofland and Lela Viola (Cole) Lofland. She was the wife of William Robert Letts, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Anne Adam and son William Robert Letts, Jr.. She was beloved by, 4 grandchildren, 4 great- grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
