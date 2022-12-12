Nov. 19, 1942 - Dec. 10, 2022

DECATUR — Evelyn O. Shaw, 80, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 10, 2022, in her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Oran, MO on November 19, 1942, to the union of Joseph and Mabel (Clark) Penermon and was the third child of sixteen (16) siblings.

She was truly guided by her faith and trust in the Lord, and an ardent follower and believer in Jesus Christ at an early age. Evelyn was filled with the Holy Spirit at the age of 26, receiving the gift of visions from the Spirit of God, and delivered prophetic messages from God to many.

Evelyn relocated to Decatur, IL from Crawfordsville, AR in 1962. At that time, she was Valedictorian of her high school and was offered a full scholarship to attend Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL.

Upon her arrival in Decatur, Evelyn served as a Nurse's Aide assisting the elderly. She also was later hired as the first African American at Walrus Manufacturing Company. In 1963, she was united in holy matrimony to Harrington Shaw, Jr., and as prophetically predestined, became a wife and mother of thirteen (13) children.

Besides being a homemaker, Evelyn's other occupations included being a seamstress, a certified cake decorator, and she was employed with CHELP as a homecare provider.

Evelyn loved gardening, canning, and was known to give produce to friends and neighbors. She enjoyed hosting family events/reunions, baking, interior decorating and had a green thumb with plants. Evelyn was quick-witted, humorous, direct, and her contagious smile was only surpassed by her ability to show love and compassion for humankind, but most of all she loved her husband, family, and sacrificed her life for her loved ones.

Evelyn relocated to Dallas, TX in 1995, where most of her children lived, during that time, and she remained there for ten (10) years. She brought her light to Texas by establishing a women's ministry providing spiritual guidance to women in the DFW area. While in Texas, she hosted numerous family gatherings establishing a closeness among family and friends.

Following her husband's retirement in 2006, they both returned to Decatur. She enjoyed listening to and singing spiritual songs that glorified God, playing her piano/organ, and most of all spending time with her immediate family. Evelyn possessed many talents, gifts, and used them in service to the Lord.

Memories of her now comforts the heart of her beloved husband of sixty (60) years, Harrington Shaw, Jr; and her children, eight sons and five daughters listed by birth order as follows: Desmond (Freddie) Shaw of Princeton, TX, Marca Shaw and Adria Alexis of Decatur, IL, Ingrid Shaw and Harriet Shaw of Dallas TX, Harrington J. Shaw of Decatur, IL, Eldon (Irene) Shaw of Dallas, TX, Jubal Shaw of Decatur, IL, Jonathon (Tameka) Shaw of Mesquite, TX, Stanton (Kayaam) Shaw of Decatur, IL, Alex Shaw of Dallas, TX, Othalon (Omowunmi) Shaw of Little Elm, TX, and Makanda Shaw of Decatur, IL; brothers: Raymond, Chester (Vivian), Ezra (Gabrielle) Penermon of Decatur, IL, Jethro Penermon of Dallas, TX; sisters: Ruth Nicholson of Arlington, TX, Rachel Penermon, Decatur, IL, Marilyn (Michael) Garrett of Decatur IL; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews; and a number of other relatives and friends. Evelyn was preceded in death by her father and mother; brothers: Melvin, Joseph and John, and Joseph D. and Virgil; sisters: Maurice, Mary, and Gwendolyn.

Memorial services for Evelyn Shaw will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. at Good News!! Christian Fellowship Church, 4415 N. Water St., Decatur, IL 62526. A Homegoing Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.