DECATUR – Evelyn Patricia Turner, 72, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Evelyn was born July 24, 1947, in Putnam, CT, the daughter of Frederick Keyran and Rita Madonna (Nolte) Smith, Sr. A homemaker, Evelyn loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children: Christopher (Betsy) Turner, Jorene (Ben) Cason, Christine Turner, and Kari Turner all of Decatur; grandchildren: Christian, Ariana, Miranda, Tyrone, Sequoia, and Chase; sisters: Rita (Jim) Suits of CO, Mimi (Marshall) Light of CO, Mary (Arthur) Norman of Decatur, Anne Smith NE, and Marsha (Chuck) Flittner of NE; brothers: Frederick (Lori) Smith, Jr, of Mt. Zion, James Smith of Springfield, and William (Michelle) Smith of TX; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Visitation will begin at 2 pm until the service time of 3 pm, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Evelyn Patricia Turner memorial fund. Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
