Nov. 12, 1932 - Sept. 15, 2023

DECATUR — Evelyn R. Schwent, 90, of Decatur, passed away on September 15, 2023, with her daughter by her side.

Funeral service will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Interment will follow at Star of Hope Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery where she will be placed next to her beloved husband.

Evelyn was born November 12, 1932 in Festus, MO, the daughter of Ernest and Hazel (Oldham) Aubuchon. She married the love of her life, Virgil Schwent, in 1952. She was a member of St. James and Patrick's Catholic Church, attending mass every weekend.

Evelyn was a family person. She enjoyed staying home to raise her two girls. Once her husband was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Evelyn worked as a Clerk for Tolly's until it closed its doors. After Tolly's, she worked at Soy Capital Bank. Eventually, she had to stay home to be caretaker of Virgil.

After his passing, she went to work at Kohl's as a Clerk. Evelyn enjoyed tinkering around the house, working in her yard, and going out to eat with her family. She was an animal lover and loved both her cats and her grand-dogs. She treasured time spent with family and will always be remembered as a caregiver and putting her husband and daughters ahead of herself.

Surviving are her daughters: Glenda (Randy) Reed of Chesapeake, VA and Sally (Dan) Boland of Decatur; grandchildren: Stephanie Mertig of Virgina Beach, VA, and Robert Reed of Chesapeake, VA; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Woodson of Houston, TX.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Virgil.

