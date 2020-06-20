Evelyn R. Ward

DECATUR -- Evelyn R. (Boehm) Ward, 97, a long time former Decatur resident, passed away on June 18, 2020 in Northbrook, IL.
She was born June 15, 1923 in Liberty Township in Effingham County, IL. She was the daughter of Raymond and Emma (Hoeffliger) Boehm. Evelyn was raised on the family farm near Shumway, IL and graduated from Beecher City Community High School. After moving to Decatur, Evelyn formerly did office work for the Standard Oil Co. and the Decatur Signal Depot. She married Thomas Ward on October 24, 1953 in Decatur, and they shared over 62 years there together before he passed away in 2016. In 2017, Evelyn moved to Northbrook, IL to be closer to her family. Over the years she enjoyed gardening, bird watching, sewing, crossword puzzles, and cooking. She will be missed.
Evelyn leaves behind her daughter, Angela Brockley and husband Robert of Northbrook, IL; granddaughter, Leslie Brockley of Chicago, IL; and sister, Margaret Freeman of Effingham, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brothers, Lloyd and Marvin Boehm; and her sister, Vera Dickman.
A graveside service to celebrate Evelyn's life will be held at a later date at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Decatur, IL. Memorials in memory of Evelyn may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.