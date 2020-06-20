Evelyn R. Ward

She was born June 15, 1923 in Liberty Township in Effingham County, IL. She was the daughter of Raymond and Emma (Hoeffliger) Boehm. Evelyn was raised on the family farm near Shumway, IL and graduated from Beecher City Community High School. After moving to Decatur, Evelyn formerly did office work for the Standard Oil Co. and the Decatur Signal Depot. She married Thomas Ward on October 24, 1953 in Decatur, and they shared over 62 years there together before he passed away in 2016. In 2017, Evelyn moved to Northbrook, IL to be closer to her family. Over the years she enjoyed gardening, bird watching, sewing, crossword puzzles, and cooking. She will be missed.