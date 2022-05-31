March 28, 1941 - May 18, 2022

Evelyn Taylor Strong, 81, departed this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Evelyn was born March 28, 1941, in Brownsville, TN, to the union of Charlie Taylor and Bertha Owens Taylor. After moving to Decatur as a young girl in 1950, she was educated in the Decatur Public School System graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1960. She then attended Millikin University where she majored in Business Administration.

She later met George E. Strong, Jr. and they were married on August 23, 1964. To this union, two sons, Raymond Charles and George E. III were born.

After working at Tippitt's Food Market and F.W. Woolworths, she started her career at the Citizens National Bank (later, Bank of America, now PNC Bank) where she was the first black teller and retired after 30-years as a Business Manager.

Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 04, 2022, at New Salem Baptist Church (352 West Wood Street) with visitation one hour before service. Burial: Macon County Memorial Park. Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service. www.walkerfs.com.