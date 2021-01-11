QUINCY - Evelyn Traughber, age 100, of Quincy, died Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 3:11 p.m. in Sunset Home.

Evelyn was born March 16, 1920 in Mechanicsburg, Illinois, the daughter of Frank Leslie and Fannie A. Marvin Billbe. She married Donald E. Brown in 1941. He preceded her in death on September 16, 1957. She married John F. Traughber on February 15, 1964. He preceded her in death in 2002.

Evelyn was a graduate of TriCity High School. She graduated from the Laura Hofford Beauty Academy in 1958. She then owned and operated the Little Brown Beauty Shop out of her home in Decatur, Illinois. She lived in both Decatur and Sullivan, Illinois before moving to Quincy.

Evelyn was an active member of Kiwanis, the First Christian Church in Sullivan and True Blood United Methodist Church in Decatur. She was a member of the Illinois Nut Tree Association where she served as secretary. Her hobbies included quilting, reading, crocheting, and she loved to write, especially keeping her journal. She also liked games, and was an avid Yahtzee and Kings Corner player. Evelyn had a green thumb and loved flowers and birds. Evelyn was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and the most important thing in her life was spending time with her family.