QUINCY - Evelyn Traughber, age 100, of Quincy, died Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 3:11 p.m. in Sunset Home.
Evelyn was born March 16, 1920 in Mechanicsburg, Illinois, the daughter of Frank Leslie and Fannie A. Marvin Billbe. She married Donald E. Brown in 1941. He preceded her in death on September 16, 1957. She married John F. Traughber on February 15, 1964. He preceded her in death in 2002.
Evelyn was a graduate of TriCity High School. She graduated from the Laura Hofford Beauty Academy in 1958. She then owned and operated the Little Brown Beauty Shop out of her home in Decatur, Illinois. She lived in both Decatur and Sullivan, Illinois before moving to Quincy.
Evelyn was an active member of Kiwanis, the First Christian Church in Sullivan and True Blood United Methodist Church in Decatur. She was a member of the Illinois Nut Tree Association where she served as secretary. Her hobbies included quilting, reading, crocheting, and she loved to write, especially keeping her journal. She also liked games, and was an avid Yahtzee and Kings Corner player. Evelyn had a green thumb and loved flowers and birds. Evelyn was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and the most important thing in her life was spending time with her family.
Survivors include three daughters: Donna Kennedy of Quincy, Pamela Brown of Quincy, and Anita (Richard) Schwartz of Mt Zion; five grandchildren: Kevin (Claudia) Kennedy, Brian Kennedy, Matthew Kennedy, Ethan (Sabrina) Schwartz, and Anna Schwartz; four great grandchildren: Madison and Caitlyn Kennedy and Maxwell and Anna Grace Cherny, with one more on the way.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Evelyn was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Michael Kennedy; a granddaughter, Cara Schwartz; a grand daughter-in-law; and 13 brothers and sisters.
Graveside Services: 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur, IL. Memorials: Quincy Humane Society or the Disabled American Veterans.
Memorial Donations may be made online at https://memorials.hansenspear.comwww.hansenspear.com
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.