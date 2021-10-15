DECATUR — Ezra Uriah Morrow was born October 12, 2021, at St Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL. His loving parents, Joey and Rachel Morrow, used the time they had during pregnancy to embrace his life, knowing he had anencephaly, a birth defect that made him unable to survive long after birth. He had a strong heartbeat up until the last moments of labor, when it beat its last and he was born sleeping.

Ezra's name means: "God is my helper and light in my darkness", and it is a legacy, that his parents and siblings will carry with them for the rest of their lives. During his short time on earth, he was surrounded by love. While being carried in his mother's womb, he heard his dad play the drums, listened to songs and stories, and enjoyed the noisy chaos of his devoted siblings, who hugged him often while he happily kicked them back.

Ezra is survived by his parents; and siblings: Elisha, Avdon, Ezekiel, Ariella and Ephraim Morrow; all of Forsyth, IL. Also surviving are many aunts and uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Waiting to meet him in heaven are four siblings, who died before birth.

A special thank you to our team at St Mary's Hospital, SIU Medicine and Benefi Center for Women, for walking this difficult road with our family. Also, to the staff and volunteers at New Life Pregnancy Center, for becoming closer than family, and showing immeasurable support and encouragement.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ezra's honor to New Life Pregnancy Center of Decatur, to further their work of loving families through difficult times.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at First Christian Church. A time for gathering with the family will follow at the church.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ezra. Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.