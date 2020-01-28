MATTOON — F. Don Musser, 80, of Altamont, IL passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:45 AM in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.
Don was born on April 10, 1939, the third son of Si and Ruth Wood Musser. He graduated from Beecher City High School with the Class of 1957. He joined the United States Army and served 27 months in Germany during the Berlin Crisis. Upon his return, he married Judi Blickem on August 9, 1963. They were married 56 years at his passing. They were parents of two sons: Michael Don and Shane. Don worked for the Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America for 30 years, retiring in 2009. He worked in stations in St. Elmo, IL, Victoria, TX, Beatrice, NE, Shreveport, LA and Biggers, AR. Don played the saxophone and guitar and was a life-long country music fan. He also had the amazing ability to fix anything. Don was a born-again believer in Jesus Christ and served in churches wherever he lived. He held various positions including bus driver, song leader, trustee and as an ordained deacon. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Altamont.
He leaves to mourn his passing: wife, Judi Musser of Altamont; sons: Michael (Lisa) Musser of Stonewall, TX and Shane (Kelly) Musser of Austin, TX; grandchildren: Jordan Musser (Maria) of Luling, TX, Dr. Hannah Musser of Corpus Christi, TX, Luke Musser and Kai Musser of Austin, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Rolland Musser.
In accordance with Don's wishes, there will be no services. He believed celebrations of life and visitations should take place before death, not after. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville is assisting the family.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Don's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.
