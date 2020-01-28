F. Don Musser

Don was born on April 10, 1939, the third son of Si and Ruth Wood Musser. He graduated from Beecher City High School with the Class of 1957. He joined the United States Army and served 27 months in Germany during the Berlin Crisis. Upon his return, he married Judi Blickem on August 9, 1963. They were married 56 years at his passing. They were parents of two sons: Michael Don and Shane. Don worked for the Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America for 30 years, retiring in 2009. He worked in stations in St. Elmo, IL, Victoria, TX, Beatrice, NE, Shreveport, LA and Biggers, AR. Don played the saxophone and guitar and was a life-long country music fan. He also had the amazing ability to fix anything. Don was a born-again believer in Jesus Christ and served in churches wherever he lived. He held various positions including bus driver, song leader, trustee and as an ordained deacon. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Altamont.