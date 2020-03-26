DECATUR — F. Jean Brooks transitioned March 23, 2020 at her home in Decatur, IL surrounded by her family.

Jean was born August 27, 1941 in Haywood County, TN, daughter of Horace Walker, Sr and Mamie (Rogers) Walker. She graduated from Eisenhower High School and Brown's Business College. As an active member of First Church of God in Christ, she served in many capacities. Jean was employed at Citizen's National Bank and later Richland Community College as administrative assistant for 28 yrs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her loving husband A.D. Brooks; sister Mary Ann Boyd; daughter Tina (Sylvania) McDaniel; Grandchildren Lora (Darius), Justin, Anthony, Jr and Jessica; great grandchildren Dana, Alyssa and Christina and a host of family, church family and friends.

Not even death can separate us from the love of Jean.

There will be a private funeral service and a memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of F. Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.