F Paul Romano

Paul was born September 23, 1922, in Decatur to Rocco and Domenica Romano, immigrants from Tricarico, Italy, in 1914. He was proud of his family's heritage and accomplishments and shared their story at every opportunity. Paul was married to Adelyn Ekiss of Decatur in 1955. Their daughter Vicki (Chuck) Schroeder, lives in Sequim, Washington. Adelyn died in 1974. He married Dorothy Freeman of Sullivan in 1986, and became a devoted stepfather to Barry (Janet) Freeman, and Larry (Janet) Freeman, and joyful grandfather to Terri (Darren) Via, and their three children. Dorothy died in 2001. Paul's parents, brothers Antonio (Cleo), and Dominic, and sisters Mary (Lee) Frank, Rose (Harold) Oyler, and Marie (Robert) Potrafka, pre-deceased him. Paul leaves brothers Benny (Betty) and James (Barbara), both of Decatur, and sisters Frances (Jack) Richison of Austin, Tx, and Angeline (Dewey) Barr of Decatur, his daughter, stepsons, step grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins and their families, whom he remembered daily in his prayers.