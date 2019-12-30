F. Paul Romano
DECATUR -- F. Paul Romano, 97, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, in St Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Visitation will be from 9 am, Thursday, January 2, 2020, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany, IL.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.moranandgoebel.com.

