Oct. 5, 1951 - Aug. 24, 2022

STONINGTON — F. W. "Mac" McChristy, 70 of Stonington, passed away at 12:42 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

He was born on October 5, 1951, in Taylorville, the son of Wesley and Genova (Durbin) McChristy. Mac graduated from Stonington High School in 1969, and also earned an Associate degree from Lincoln Land Community College. He married Cynthia Crist on December 5, 2015, at the Stonington United Methodist Church. He began his career as a co-owner of MDM fertilizer in Sharpsburg, later working as a salesman of fertilizer equipment, covering a multi-state territory and retired after working for Sloan Implement.

Mac was a member of the Stonington United Methodist Church as well as the Stonington Masonic Lodge #1066 A.F. & A.M. and the Ansar Shrine. He was a part of the Shrine's Ag Corps and enjoyed taking part in many parades.

Like many in his family, Mac loved to fly, having obtained his private pilot license at a young age. He was a Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed politics, and never passed up a piece of Marie Callender's apple pie. He loved watching the Andy Griffith show and knew the plot for every episode. Long drives through the countryside, checking out the fields, was also a favorite pastime of Mac's. He always looked forward to spending time at the farm, especially during the crop-dusting season. He had a great appreciation for music, and even traveled to Europe in high school to play his trombone with the American Youth Band.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia McChristy of Stonington; children: Scott McChristy of Cleveland, OH, Ben McChristy and Kelley McChristy both of Columbus, OH; grandchildren: Alex McChristy, Lydia McChristy, Zach McChristy, Vaughn Barone, and Varick Barone; siblings: Nancy Dowdy and David McChristy (Susan) both of Stonington; sisters-in-law: Mary Lou McChristy and Charlene Forbes (Larry) both of Stonington; niece: Adriann Gaither; and great-niece: Camille Gaither; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Bill McChristy and Joe McChristy.

A funeral service for Mac will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Stonington United Methodist Church with Pastor Brennan Hurley officiating. Burial will be in the Old Stonington Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, in the church followed by Masonic Rites at 7:00 p.m.

Memorials in Mac's memory may be made to the Stonington United Methodist Church building fund. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Mac, or condolences to his family, may be shared online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.