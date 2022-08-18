Faye Joan (Wingard) Dean

March 3, 1958 - Aug. 16, 2022

DECATUR — Faye (Wingard) Dean, 64, passed away peacefully at her home at 8:32 AM on August 16, 2022, surrounded by her family. Faye was born on March 3, 1958, to William and Ethel Wingard in Kittanning, PA. Faye was preceded in death by her parents. She married Robert Dean in Maui, HI, on July 21, 2006.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Pope (Dale); son, Chad Wells; stepson, Sean Dean (Michelle); stepdaughter, Stacy Atkins (Robbie); grandchildren: Connor, Carlie, Cassie, Sam, Mereya, Brittney, Bailey; and great-granddaughter, Cambria; brothers: Kenneth Wingard (Kelly), Robert Wingard (Jeanne), Blair Wingard, Clair Wingard (Sharon), Thomas Wingard (Tanya), William Wingard; and sisters: Pamela Kennedy (Mark) and Jacqueline Wingard (Jamie).

Faye was self employed for 25 years. She loved spending time with her family and was an avid crocheter. She loved gardening and crafts.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Sunday August 21, 2022, at Logos Church, 1833 S. Country Club Road, Decatur, IL. A private family memorial will be held at the church on Monday August 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Tom Gensler presiding.

Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society.