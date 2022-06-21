Fern Alma Crews passed away on June 17, 2022, in Monticello at the age of 99.

Born in Tulsa, OK, to Eula Elizabeth Ryan and Lee Elmer King, she married Garland Leo Crews in 1942, and had two daughters, Dana Crews (Dan) Rubly in 1944, and Judy (John) Cooper in 1947.

She is preceded in death by her husband, daughters, and three granddaughters: Courtney Cooper, Carissa Rubly, and Tierney Cooper.

She is survived by her grandchildren: Cassandra (Tyler) Shields and Steven (Sissy) Rubly; and great-grandchildren: James Rider, Ellen Rider, Emily Rubly, and Ada Shields.

Fern lived most of her life in central Illinois and was a long-time member of Riverside Baptist Church in Decatur.

She was a revered sister, loving mother, devoted wife, and fun, kind, and doting grandmother. She will be remembered for the best fried chicken and banana cream pie, walks along the creek, trips to Steak 'n Shake, and festive Halloween packages mailed to all of the children in her life.

