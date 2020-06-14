Ferrel Elaine Lowe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VANDALIA -- Ferrel Elaine (Filer) Lowe, 90, of Vandalia, IL passed away at 1:30 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Willowbrook Memory Care in Vandalia.

A Graveside Service and Interment will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caring and Sharing or to the Donor’s Choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com

Mrs. Lowe was born on January 27, 1930 in Vandalia, IL, the daughter of Rufus Calvin and Lillian “Ruth” (Miles) Filer. She married Kenneth Johnson on January 26, 1951; he preceded in death on November 25, 1988. She later married Stanley Lowe on May 02, 1993; he preceded in death on February 18, 2012.

Ferrel worked in Decatur at Osgood’s, where she was a pattern designer; at L.B. Price Co., where she did door-to-door linen sales; and at Ben Franklin Stores, where she worked in the fabric department. She was an excellent seamstress and loved gardening.

She is survived by her nephews, Roger, Joe, Jon, Lynn, Marlin, and Stacy Filer; nieces, Teresa Filer, Paula Edgar, Martha Tate, and Lisa Rebbe; step-children, Connie (John) Wickline, Terry (Jana) Lowe, Kathy Jones, and Terry Johnson; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Kenneth Johnson and Stanley Lowe; brothers, Miles, Benjamin, and Darrell Filer; nephews, Paul and John Filer, and a niece Cindy Filer.