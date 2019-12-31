Filippo Galbo

Filippo was born February 13, 1931 in Alcamo, Sicily, the son of Baldassare and Castrenza (Risicio) Galbo. He served in the Italian Infantry before marrying Rosa Trupiano on January 21, 1963 in Cinisi, Sicily. Filippo and Rosa immigrated to America in 1968 in search of a better life for their family. They first settled in Muscatine, Iowa opening their first restaurant. After two years, he discovered Monticello, and immediately fell in love with the small, hard-working community. As he further explored the town, he met Alex Vance who would introduce him to Frank Mula, the son of Sicilian immigrants. They developed a lifelong friendship, becoming brothers. In May of 1970, Filippo and Rosa realized their dream and opened Filippo's Pizza. Coming to Monticello was a natural choice. He always remained grateful to those that helped him achieve his dream. Filippo spoke fondly of the many lifelong friendships he made. Filippo was the owner of Filippo's Pizza for almost 50 years and was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church. Filippo loved his family and his work. He was the truest of patriarchs, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and provider. Filippo was the heartbeat and foundation of their family.