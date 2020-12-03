Fina Drago

MT. ZION — Born July 25, 1935 in a small town in Sicily to parents Giacomo and Francesca (Canale) Liga. Fina immigrated to the United States with her family in 1972. Shortly after moving to the United States, she and her family opened a restaurant in Taylorville, IL named La Conca D'oro. The restaurant was known for its "Genuine Touch of Italy" in the heart of Central Illinois. People still talk about the fantastic recipes today. Fina's legacy of great cooking will be honored by her family through her recipes.

Fina's memory will be cherished by her loving family; daughter Francesca LaMonica (Matteo) of Mt. Zion, son Loreto Drago (Jullie) of Sullivan; grandson John LaMonica (Susan) of Vandalia, granddaughter Stephanie Cooper (Chris) of Mt. Zion; great grandchildren: Isabella, Cameron, Carleigh; and several nieces and nephews.

Fina will reunite with her loving husband Calogero, siblings: Rosa, Salvatore, Giacamo, Giovanni, and Antonio in heaven.