Floella Watson

DECATUR — Floella (Flo) Watson, age 93 of Kuttawa, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home in Lyon County.

She was a member of Kuttawa First Baptist Church in Kuttawa, KY formerly a member of Northwest Christian Church in Decatur, IL.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Homer Watson, brothers Paul Fraser, Marshall Fraser, Joe Fraser and sister Thera Curtis. Her parents were David and Laura Fraser.

Survivors include her children; Drew Watson of Decatur, IL, Lisa Pinney of Gilbertsville, KY, Amy Watson-Reese of Port St. Joe, FL, brothers David Fraser, Larry Fraser, and sisters Sue Hannon and Ann Roberts.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Green Lawn Memorial Gardens in Villa Ridge, IL with Rev. Carl Nelson officiating.

