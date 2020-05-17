FloraBelle Marmor

HERRICK -- FloraBelle “Flossie” Marmor, age 86, died May 14, 2020 of congestive heart failure in her apartment in Pickerington, Ohio. She was born September 5, 1933 to C. Ivan and Harriett “Hattie” (VanAmberg) Burrus in Herrick, Illinois. Preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim”, her parents, four brothers – Marvin, Franklin, Wendal, & Terry, and four sisters – Delores, Bernadine, Alta Rosaline, & Glenda.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Leslie), daughter Cheryl Peterson (Tom), grandchildren, Justin Marmor (Nicole), Alex Marmor and Garrett Peterson and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Hayden & Greyson. She is also survived by her sister Patty and many nieces and nephews.
She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had many jobs in her life, but most involved caring for others, especially little children. She loved life, being out in the sun, had a wonderful sense of humor and will be sorely missed by those who knew her.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Capital City Hospice (Columbus, OH) or the MASH Food Pantry & Resource Center (www.mashpantry.org). A memorial service will be held in Moweaqua, Illinois at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.