MOWEAQUA — Florence Ann Wooters, 89, of Moweaqua, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Imboden Creek Living Center in Decatur.

The family will celebrate her life with a private service at Little Flock Cemetery, Assumption.

Florence Ann Jordan was born January 20, 1931, to Floyd Gregory and Hazel Wilson Jordan. She was raised with her three brothers: Norman, Marvin, and Paul. She graduated from Moweaqua High School in the Class of 1948. On January 29, 1950, she married George L. Wooters. Together they raised their family and farmed for 57 years until George passed away in 2007.

Florence Ann is the mother of six children: Sue (Tom) McBroom of Columbia, Illinois, Christine (Mark) Gillett, Tim (Cheryl) Wooters, Kathleen (Tim) Dowd, all of Moweaqua, Sandy Focken of New Albany, Indiana, and Georgia (Doug) Newman of Moweaqua. She has ten grandchildren: Joe (Jenn) McBroom, Sarah (Adam) Rose, Shelly (Dan) Vits, Amy Gillett, Hilary (Kevin) Freise, Kimberly (Tim) Higgins, Erika (John) Barnes, Kaitlyn (Keegan) O'Connor, Kyle (Adrienne) Newman, and Ashley (Drew) Walker. She is Granny Annie to nineteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Paul (Joyce) Jordan of Sun Lakes, Arizona, and sister-in-law Eleanor Jordan of Yorkville, Illinois.