Florence Cahan

DECATUR -- Florence Griswold Cahan went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, January 6, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

She was born September 11, 1928 in Sherman, Texas. Florence worked for Mrs. Tucker's Shortening until she married Eddie Cahan, also from Sherman, in 1951. They moved to Richardson, Texas in 1956 and she then moved to Decatur, Illinois in 1970 with Eddie's job transfer. Flo was an avid duplicate bridge player, excellent cook and hostess and friend to many. Reading the latest novels and the newspaper from cover to cover were her daily passions. She was a member of DAR, PEO and Central Christian Church. She enjoyed volunteering for Meals On Wheels and being a Hospice aide. Flo and Eddie spent their last golden years in Little Rock to be close to family.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Eddie, after 65 years of marriage.

Survived by daughters, Carol Cahan Pickett,(David), of Dallas Texas and Cathy Cahan Alexander, (Al), of Little Rock Arkansas; Flo has 5 grandchildren, John, Austin and Sarah Catherine Alexander of Little Rock, Paige Pickett Rice, (Kyle), of Aledo, Texas and Preston Pickett of Dallas. Two great- grandchildren, Kaden and Weston Rice of Aledo.