July 28, 1931 - Sept. 26, 2022

DECATUR — Florence Eileen Benjamin, 91, a lifelong resident of Decatur, passed away September 26, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 30, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Michael Friedl, Celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be given in Florence's honor to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Florence was born July 28, 1931, in Decatur, daughter of Robert and Florence (Christoff) Tauber. She married Roy Benjamin on August 22, 1953. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2009.

Florence was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and a graduate of St. Teresa High School, Class of 1949. She worked in retail and merchandising at Darlene Jr's and Carson Pirie Scott, and was also a school Secretary and homemaker. Florence enjoyed playing Bridge and working needlepoint.

Florence had a wonderful sense of humor and loved being around people. Her warm personality and generous spirit blessed her with many friends. Her main focus and proudest moments were those spent with her family.

Surviving are her daughters: Karen Benjamin of Decatur, Ann Hurst (Gregory) of Springfield, and Kathleen Trumbull (Paul) of St. Simons Island, GA; grandchildren: Gregory Hurst (Aman), Marie Kretlow (Jake), Hilary Gilmer, Caroline Trumbull, and Natalie Trumbull; great-grandchildren: Mia Gilmer and Max and Rosie Kretlow; sister Connie McNamara; many nieces and nephews.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Roy Benjamin, sisters Rita Kussart and Kathleen Gordon, and great-granddaughter Alison Hurst.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.