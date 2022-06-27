JONESBOROUGH — Florence Elaine Carmichael, 75, of Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mrs. Carmichael was born in Bloomington, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Tina June Peabody. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Clarence "Butch" Peabody.

Survivors include her husband, Tom Carmichael; daughter, Tammy (Michael) Henebry; and granddaughters: Jordan Elaine Henebry and Lucy Kay Henebry.

Florence never met a stranger. She was an avid crafter who enjoyed making decorated canvas crosses and giving them away. She also loved playing bingo and was unusually lucky. Florence was generous in everything she did, but most of all in her cooking and crafting. She would tell you that her favorite days were those spent with her family, especially her granddaughters.

She enjoyed services at First Christian Church of Johnson City.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of NHC Healthcare, the nurses of the 2500 at JCMC, and the staff of Chick-Fil-A W. Market St. in Johnson City.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 A.M. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

