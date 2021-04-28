RIO VERDE, Arizona — Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Florence Elizabeth Peacock, passed away peacefully in Rio Verde, Arizona on April 23, 2021 at the age of 91. She was born on February 11, 1930, in Decatur, IL, to William McLean Funk and Florence Edwina Irving. She enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 67 years with Henry Safford Peacock.

Betty had a great love for the outdoors and conservation. She developed a beautiful home site in rural Illinois near Lincoln, served as the first President of Logan County Park and Trail Foundation, engaging park planners to lay it all out, and served on the Illinois Board of the Nature Conservancy. Hunting and fishing were two of her favorite activities. She was a strong supporter of Ducks Unlimited and preservation of wetlands in North America. Her favorite project was restoring an area of inappropriately farmed land in McLean County into a native prairie and forest.