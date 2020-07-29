Florence Ellen Davis

Florence was born June 6, 1929 in Macon County the daughter of Alvin T. and Florence M. (Larrabee) Boyd the tenth child out of eleven. She was previously employed as a bookkeeper with ADM, Dr. Parker, and Doctors Family Practice. Florence was a member of the DAR, the Eastern Star for sixty-nine years, the Red Hat Society, and the Women's Club. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed playing cards, going out to eat, and spending time with her family. Florence married Grady E. Davis on November 8, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 7, 1990. They met at Chap's Roller Rink. He ran her over. Grady then stopped to pick her up, and after thirty years she is back in his arms again.