DECATUR — Florence Ellen Davis, 91, of Decatur, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth.
Florence was born June 6, 1929 in Macon County the daughter of Alvin T. and Florence M. (Larrabee) Boyd the tenth child out of eleven. She was previously employed as a bookkeeper with ADM, Dr. Parker, and Doctors Family Practice. Florence was a member of the DAR, the Eastern Star for sixty-nine years, the Red Hat Society, and the Women's Club. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed playing cards, going out to eat, and spending time with her family. Florence married Grady E. Davis on November 8, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 7, 1990. They met at Chap's Roller Rink. He ran her over. Grady then stopped to pick her up, and after thirty years she is back in his arms again.
Florence is survived by her children Kathy Maeve of North Augusta, SC, Diana Davis of Denver, CO, and Lynn Davis and wife Sharon of Oakley, IL, sister Jane Whitson and husband Lynn of Mt. Pulaski, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way, and several nieces and nephews.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Lyle, Wayne, Glenn, Dale, Joe, and Gene, sisters Edna Kopp, Ruth Wilber, and Katherine Wilber, and an infant son.
Services to celebrate Florence's life will be 1:00 PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel in Decatur. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Eastern Star.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
