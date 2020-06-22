Florence Irene Bolin

Survivors include one son; Steven Bolin of Champaign, three daughters; Susan Bolin of Champaign, Marianne Nixa of Champaign, Barbara Taylor of Oregon, Wisconsin, three grandchildren; Justin Corley of Madison, Wisconsin, Jane (Jay) Applegate of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, Michael Balliet of Norman, Oklahoma, and three great grandchildren; Madelyn, Samuel and William Applegate of Brooklyn, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Wallace, and Wendell.

Florence taught elementary school for 32 years and was active at Central Christian Church in Decatur, where she taught adult Sunday School. She and her husband Donald raised their family in Decatur. She loved to read, quilt and volunteer. She spent hundreds of hours volunteering to help adults learn to read and earn their GEDs. In her later years, as her health waned, she read dozens of books each month and spent much time on her crossword puzzles and watching the birds she faithfully fed on her patio. Her family will remember her as a tireless, caring mother throughout her 99 years.