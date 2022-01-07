DECATUR — Florence M. "Fannie" Moore, 98, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Fannie was born in Decatur, IL, on January 31, 1923, the daughter of Michael and Adeline (Romeo) Grosso. She was a member of Ss. James and Patrick Parish and worked at Woolworth's and Bergner's. Fannie married Harold E. Moore on December 4, 1946, in Decatur and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2011. Also preceding her in death were her parents, and sisters Carmella McConkey, Pauline Bradford, and Rose Cantwell.

Fannie is survived by her sister, Angeline "Ang" (Michael) Prince of Decatur and brother, Pete (Jane) Grosso of Decatur, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church; visitation will be one hour before at the church. Burial will follow in Harristown Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Ss. James and Patrick Parish.

The family of Florence M. "Fannie" Moore is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2809 N. Monroe St, Decatur, IL.