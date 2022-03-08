NEWPORT, Tennessee — Florine Ann Jones, 81, of Newport, TN formerly of Mt. Zion/Bethany, IL died suddenly Saturday morning, March 5, 2022 at her home.

Mrs. Jones was born in Decatur, IL on December 4, 1940 to parents, Fred and Norma (Redding) Deckard. She married James F. Jones of Mt. Zion, IL on June 28, 1959. They lived in Mt. Zion where they raised two sons who graduated from Mt. Zion High School. Jim and Ann would own Convenience Grocery on Route 36 from 1978 until 1983 when they then moved, purchased, owned, and operated Jones' Grocery and Café in Newark, MO. They would live there until his death in 2007. Mrs. Jones moved back to central Illinois after losing her husband of 48 years. She resided in Bethany until moving in May of 2019 to Newport, TN to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law.

She is survived by sons: David Jones and wife, Rhonda of Loveland, CO and Dale Jones and wife, Della of Newport, TN; granddaughters: Carolyn Ann and Deborah Marie Jones of Loveland, CO, plus eight grand cats in Newport, TN; sisters: Linda Bentz of Decatur, IL and Twilla Jacobs of Decatur, IL; brothers: Fred A. Deckard of Princeville, IL and Roger "Deck" Deckard of Columbia, TN; a host of nieces and nephews; their spouses and their children all of whom she dearly loved; and a special extra sister, Wilma Kuhlig.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and one brother.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Dawson and Wikoff Funeral Home, in Mt. Zion, IL. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 11, 2022. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, Mt. Zion, Illinois. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

God took an angel home to heaven. She will be missed on earth.