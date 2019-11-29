Floy Lucille Wilson

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Travis Elliott officiating. Visitation will be from10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Oak Grove Cemetery, rural Palestine, IL with Anita Preston officiating. Memorials may be given to Gideons International or the Alzheimer's Association.

Floy was born on December 17, 1926, near Tower Hill, IL, the daughter of John S. and Sadie Pease Glick. Floy married Ernest A. “Ernie” Wilson on July 6, 1946, and he preceded her in death on January 19, 2015. She was currently a member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Robinson, IL, but for many years was a teacher, counselor and faithful member of the New Hope Baptist Church south of Tower Hill. Floy had many jobs in her lifetime including making bullets in St. Louis during WW II, cooking for a large dairy farm, driving a delivery truck, working at a Motorola factory and lastly repairing watches at Platts Jewelry. She was an expert seamstress, talented artist and crafter. She loved to sing for the Lord, sharing her talent with various churches and nursing homes.