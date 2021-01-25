DIETERICH — Floyd D. Barlow age 89, of Dieterich, Illinois, passed away at 1:52 PM – Friday, January 22, 2021, at HSHS St John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral services celebrating Floyd's life will be held at 10:00 AM - Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Meyer Funeral Home, Dieterich, Illinois, with Pastor Mike McKinney officiating. Burial will be in the Dieterich Village Cemetery with full military rites. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM - Tuesday, January 26, 2021, with Masonic Rites at 7:00 PM at Meyer Funeral Home. While in attendance, please follow the recommendations of the CDC to observe social distancing, and the wearing of masks is recommended. Memorial gifts in honor of Floyd may be made to the St. Louis Shriners Hospital or the VFW Post 1769. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Floyd was born on August 23, 1931, in Dieterich, Illinois, the son of Dale and Ruby Pulliam. He married Lucille "Lucy" Lewis on October 20, 1952, in Dieterich, Illinois. He enlisted in the Army National Guard on February 14, 1949. In 1952, Floyd was called to active duty, serving during the Korean War, returning home in September 1953. He continued to serve his country in the United States Army and retired on August 23, 1991.