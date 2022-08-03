Jan. 8, 1930 - Aug. 1, 2022

Floyd Edward Jones passed away on August 1, 2022.

He was born January 8, 1930, in Shelby County, IL, the son of Harry O. Jones and Vangie Ripley Jones. On September 20, 1950, he married Darlene Gaither in Dalton City, IL, at the home of Darlene's sister and brother-in-law, Marian and Loren Phillips. To this union were born Susan Hitt (Bruce) of Canon City, CO; Timothy Jones, and Kathi Gantt (Brad) of Bettendorf, IA.

He is survived by two brothers; two sisters; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and sister; his wife, Darlene; and infant great-granddaughter, Viviana Zeglis.

Floyd graduated from Moweaqua High School in 1947. He served his country from March 1951 to March 1953, stationed at Ft. Riley, Ft. Benjamin Harrison, and Pusan, Korea. Upon completion of his service, he opened and operated the Standard Oil Gas Station in Moweaqua, IL, from March 1953 through November 1957. After spending the winter in Florida, the family returned to Illinois where Floyd secured a job selling tires for Smith Tire Company in Decatur, IL, in 1958, working there until June 1993. Next Floyd worked for Braden Tire in Granite City and then with Neal Tire in Decatur. He retired in May 1995.

Floyd enjoyed membership in Canon City Elks Lodge 601, Moose Lodge, and Stephen Decatur Masonic Lodge 979. In 1973, Floyd became a Shriner, joining the Ansar Shrine Oriental Band and Decatur Shrine Club, serving as president in 1980, and director in 1989. In addition he belonged to the American Legion, VFW, and Kentucky Colonel. For many years after retirement he was a volunteer van driver for the DAV and volunteered several years at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.

In 2016, Floyd moved to Canon City where he embraced his new community, meeting and making many new friends. He enjoyed watching car races and sports and having Sunday breakfast at the VFW. Loved for his friendly smile and personality, he cared deeply for his country and his family.

In his honor, reach out and offer the hand of friendship to someone.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date here in Canon City and graveside services will be held in Moweaqua, IL, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife.