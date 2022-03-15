FLORISSANT, Missouri — Floyd Wilbur Johnson, age 62, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2022 at his home in Florissant, Missouri. Floyd was born on January 8, 1960 in Decatur, Illinois to Floyd L. Johnson and Eunice Lucille (Snider) Johnson. Floyd was the youngest of Floyd and Eunice's ten children.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents. He was also preceded in death by his sisters: Dolores and Marsha and his brothers: Jim, John and Bob.

Floyd is survived by his wife of twenty years, Penny; his children: Alicia (James), Greg, Chris (Mayra), Scott, Sam (Maddie) and stepdaughter, Autumn; his grandchildren: Elizabeth, Jordan, Aden, Alex, and Sophia. He is also survived by his sisters: Virginia and Mindy; his brothers: Kendall and Warren; so many beloved nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews who were very important to his world.

Visitation will be at Hutchens Funeral Home, in Florissant, MO from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022. There will be a Boy Scout Broken Arrow ceremony during the Visitation at 5:30 p.m.

A Funeral Service will be held at Hutchens Funeral Home, Florissant, MO on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in St. Ann, MO.