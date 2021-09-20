LOVINGTON — Floyd William Wood, 83, of Lovington, passed away at 11:05 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at Green Gardens in Sullivan.

Private family visitation and funeral will be held with Glen Rhodes officiating. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials are suggested to Lovington Ambulance Service. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

He retired from Caterpillar in 1997 and was a member of the Corvair Car Club.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Clara of Lovington; children: Connie Wilson of League City, TX, Dennis Wood of Anderson, IN, and Marcia (Kevin) Franklin of Lovington; sister-in-law, Zora Wood of Lovington; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

