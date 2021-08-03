DECATUR – Floyd Woods Grove, affectionately known as "Gravy," 94 of Decatur, IL, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Floyd was born August 31, 1926, in Fox Township, Jasper County, IL, the son of Dewey Admiral and Bernice Iona (Woods) Grove. A U.S. Army veteran (Airborne Medical Tech) of WWII and Korean War, Floyd was born and raised on a farm where Floyd began to work as a young man. He later went on to own and operate a Standard Oil station in Bethany, IL, and lastly, worked as a pipe fitter and welder.

Floyd was an avid hunter and a "crackshot" with his single-shot .22 rifle. A very frugal man, Floyd enjoyed penny ante poker, traveling with Doris, and spending time with his family. Floyd married Doris (Kelly) Stewart on August 19, 1975.

Surviving is his wife, Doris of Decatur; daughters: Sharon Davis (Oakley), and Brenda Reynolds (Decatur); stepson, Stephan Stewart (Decatur); stepdaughter, Lois Stewart (Ojai, CA); step grandchildren: Chad Gordy (Nonie) of Decatur, Adam Gordy (Jenny) of Salina Kansas, Nicky McCammack (Jeremy) of Decatur, Steve Stewart (Kelly) of Decatur and many more.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Bernice; brothers: Ivan and Junior; sisters, Marietta and Betty; daughters: Karen and Diane; stepson Robert Stewart (Linda) of Mt. Zion IL.

Visitation will be Friday, August 6, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 6, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial with military rites will follow at North Fork Cemetery. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.