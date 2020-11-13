DECATUR — Forrestine T. Diggs, Decatur, IL passed away in her sleep from COVID-19 related heart, lung and pneumonia complications on November 1, 2020. She was a member and Deaconess of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church for over 35 years serving on many ministries.

Forrestine was born in Denmark, TN (near Jackson) in Madison County Tennessee October 6, 1932 the oldest of five brothers and sisters; attended school in Jackson and graduated from Merry High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Lane College in 1956.

While attending Lane College she met, fell in love, and married Cornelius Diggs (dec. Jan 2019) in August 1956. They eventually settled in Decatur in 1962, both as elementary teachers in the Decatur Public School system. With a 29-year teaching career "Mrs. Diggs" as her students called her taught second grade at Washington and Southeast Elementary schools impacting hundreds of young minds.

She was active in civic organizations including the Women's Progressive Club, Frontiers Women's Auxiliary, LINKS, the Illinois Education Association and others.