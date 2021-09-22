DECATUR — Fr. Robert N. Porter, 85, passed away at St. John's Hospital on September 17, 2021. He was born in Decatur on February 13, 1936 to James and Nina (Chasco) Porter. He was baptized March 1, 1936. He received the Sacrament of Confirmation on May 18, 1950. He graduated from Illiopolis High School in May of 1955. He was ordained a Deacon on May 11, 1963. He was ordained a priest on May 23, 1964. He then took on assignments at Church of Little Flower, St Bernard Church, St Frances Cabrini Church, Our Lady of Lourdes, St Anthony Hospital, St Elizabeth Church, St Gertrude Church, St John the Baptist Church, Sacred Heart Church, Vandalia Correctional Center, Mother of Dolors Church, St Thomas the Apostle Church, St Mary's Church, Holy Cross Church, St Denis, SS Mary and Joseph Church, St Mary Parish, St Patrick Parish. He retired on July 1, 2006 and remained active doing weekend help for priests.