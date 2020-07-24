× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEMENT - Frances Ann Lust, 83, of Bement, IL., passed away at 12:15 A.M., on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Bement Healthcare Center.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding with the suggestions set forth. Private family services will be at the First Christian Church of Bement. The Pastor Tim Davis will officiate. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement Food Pantry in care of the First Christian Church of Bement.

Ann was born on February 9, 1937 in Bement, IL., a daughter of Joseph L. and Frances Shumard Halterman. She married Herbert F. Lust, Sr., on November 12, 1953 in Bement, IL., and he passed away on March 30, 2017. Surviving children are; Howard (Kay) Lust of Bement, IL., Kathryn Lust of San Francisco, CA., and Donna (John) Parks of Urbana, IL. Surviving grandchildren are; Kristopher (Heather) Lust, Courtney Brown, Jennifer (Matt) Lust, Nicholas (Moira) Lust, Shelby (Konnor) Lust as well as 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son; Herbert F. Lust, Jr., daughter; Cynthia Ann Lust and daughter-in-law; Cheryl Lust, a brother and a sister.