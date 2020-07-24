BEMENT - Frances Ann Lust, 83, of Bement, IL., passed away at 12:15 A.M., on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Bement Healthcare Center.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding with the suggestions set forth. Private family services will be at the First Christian Church of Bement. The Pastor Tim Davis will officiate. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement Food Pantry in care of the First Christian Church of Bement.
Ann was born on February 9, 1937 in Bement, IL., a daughter of Joseph L. and Frances Shumard Halterman. She married Herbert F. Lust, Sr., on November 12, 1953 in Bement, IL., and he passed away on March 30, 2017. Surviving children are; Howard (Kay) Lust of Bement, IL., Kathryn Lust of San Francisco, CA., and Donna (John) Parks of Urbana, IL. Surviving grandchildren are; Kristopher (Heather) Lust, Courtney Brown, Jennifer (Matt) Lust, Nicholas (Moira) Lust, Shelby (Konnor) Lust as well as 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son; Herbert F. Lust, Jr., daughter; Cynthia Ann Lust and daughter-in-law; Cheryl Lust, a brother and a sister.
Ann was a member of the First Christian Church of Bement, she was very instrumental in the forming of the Bement Food Pantry, and served multiple terms on the Bement Village Board. She was active in the Voorhies Home Extension and she coached summer league softball.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL., has the honor to serve the family of Frances Ann Lust. “Our Family Is Here To Serve Your Family”. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.
