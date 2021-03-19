Frances (Dixie) Harriett Gardner
Aug. 5, 1927 - Mar. 14, 2021
KEMPNER, Texas - Frances (Dixie) Harriett Gardner, 93, of Kempner, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on March 14, 2021.
She was born on August 5, 1927, to Jessie Frances Malone and Edward Malone. Both preceded her in death. She married Ralph F. Gardner in 1945. He preceded her in death in 1979.
Mom was a member of Southern Hill Baptist Church in Kempner, Texas.
Mom will be greatly missed by her children; sons: Lynn S. Gardner and Gale V. Gardner of Decatur, IL, and daughter, Marlaina F. Pygott of TX.
Mama had five grandchildren: Andrea Gardner and Michael Gardner of Decatur, IL and James Pygott Jr., Lea Thorton, and Robert Pygott of Copperas Cove, TX.
She was also blessed with 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Mama is now in the loving arms of the Lord, Daddy and Grandma and Grandpa who she has been longing for.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.