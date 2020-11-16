DECATUR — Frances J. "Fran" Cantwell, 69, of Decatur, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital E.R.

Fran was born December 27, 1950, in Chicago, IL, daughter of Leonard and Helen (Klinker) DaVanon. She married Thomas M. Cantwell, Sr. on August 12, 1972 in St. Cajetan Catholic Church in Chicago, IL.

Fran was an educator in parochial schools off and on for over three decades. First teaching at St. Patrick School and ending at Holy Family Catholic School both in Decatur, IL.

Fran leaves behind her children: Cara (George) Johns and Tom, Jr. (Jaclyn) Cantwell; four grandchildren: George, Jr. and Maura Johns and Owen and Brooklyn Cantwell all of Decatur, IL. Fran is also survived by her six siblings: Mary DaVanon, Patricia Bates, Leonard DaVanon, Jr., Robert DaVanon, Margaret Riley, and Frederick DaVanon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The two most important things to Fran were her faith and her family. She was an active member at Holy Family Catholic Church. Her two children and four grandchildren meant the world to her. She always loved the opportunity to spend time with her children and grandchildren, especially getting together for Sunday dinners.