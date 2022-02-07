LATHAM — Frances Letterly, 88, of Latham passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Frances was born on April, 22, 1933 in Elwin, IL; the daughter of Oliver Gustav and Ida (Remmert) Maske. She married Eugene L. Letterly on August 21, 1952 in Mt. Pulaski, IL. He preceded her in death on February 29, 2020.

Frances is survived by her sons,: Robert (Libby) Letterly of Springfield, Gary (Lynn) Letterly of Latham, Roger (Kim) Letterly of Latham, and Jerry Letterly of Latham; her grandchildren: Mark, Adam, Max, Aaron, Kevin, Cameron, Jordan, and Sophia; her sisters: Mary Ann (Keith) Miller of Troy, IL, and Bonnie (John) Spener of Galesburg, IL; her brother, Robert Maske of Mt. Pulaski, IL. Additionally, Frances is survived by her God-kids: Carol Letterly Kurtz, Mike Maske, Lorri Ruckman, Kim Chapman, Kellie Maske Hanselman, Mary Beth Jones, Thomas Buckley, Mark Letterly, Adam Letterly, and Kevin Letterly.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her two sons: Darrell and Larry.

Frances was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski. She was an avid Illini and St. Louis Cardinal's fan. She loved crocheting, especially afghans; she made 76 of them over the years for her friends and family. Frances also enjoyed her morning coffee with her coffee crew.

Services for Frances will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service (9:00-11:00 a.m.) also at the church. Burial will follow the services at Lake Bank Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Frances' name to Zion Lutheran Church or School in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mt. Pulaski.